Ranveer Singh Starrer Kapil Dev Biopic '83 First Look Poster Has Team India Squad In Form

In a grand poster launch event at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai, the first look of the much-awaited Ranveer Singh starrer film '83 has been unveiled on Saturday evening. The entire star cast of '83 posed for the camera lined up as 'Kapil's Devils' on the stage. After the release of all character posters of the film, the first official look poster of '83 features the team India squad in their signature on-field poses dressed in all-white kits of the Indian cricket team.

Take a look at the '83 poster:

The event was a grand affair with the mega- star cast of the film entertaining a live audience with memories of their experience while filming the sports drama film. Ranveer Singh, who will essay the role of Kapil Dev- captain of the squad that played in the iconic 1983 World Cup match, gave a mind-blowing welcome to every actor who played the role of a member of team India in the film. The superstars of the cricket world also graced the event with their presence as the first look of the movie was unveiled on Saturday.

The official Instagram handle of the film revealed the entire cast of the film posing together in one frame for the very first time, prior to the release of the first look poster. The posts sent the netizens in a frenzy in anticipation for the main poster of the film which was unveiled later in the evening. Team India squad looks ready for their innings in the spectacular pictures shared by the makers of the film.

Take a look:

