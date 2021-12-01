Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more recently graced the stage of a wedding in Delhi with their dance performances. Ranveer Singh is known for his ace acting skills and powerful dance with which he set the stage on fire at the wedding. Some glimpses of the Bollywood star's dance are currently going viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Ranveer Singh could be seen donning a red and silver coloured traditional outfit paired with black shoes. He made an impactful entry on the stage and danced to his famous song Khalibali from the 2018 film Padmaavat. The actor performed his iconic dance steps to the song and, at one point, was also seen beating a drum with his full energy on the song Malhari from Bajirao Mastaani. The audience cheered for the actor and ace dance skills.

Glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani's dance

Alia Bhatt danced to her song Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The actor wore a purple jacket on a crop top. She paired them with a pair of funky blue and purple jeans and left her hair open. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star amazed the audience with her stellar moves. On the other hand, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a red blouse and a matching lehenga. Watch Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani's performances below.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film '83. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 world cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady Romi Dev. Ranveer Singh also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt in Delhi.

Alia Bhatt is also a busy actor. She is currently waiting for the release of her South debut with RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is set to make her production debut with the upcoming film Darlings. She also has Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. The actor will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara. Kiara Advani has Jug Jug Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and RC 15 with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

