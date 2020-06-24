Ranveer Singh VS Malaika Arora: Who Aced The Neon Green Pant-suit Better?

Malaika Arora has made many fashion statements with her eccentric style. Arora is also widely known for her fitness and beauty. The actor has managed to stay relevant over the years and her online presence has only gotten better. On the other hand, actor Ranveer Singh has as well broken barriers and has outperformed the expectations of his viewers. The actor also enjoys a quirky taste in fashion. Below are pictures of Ranveer Singh & Malaika Arora donning the same neon green pant-suit.

READ:Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic With Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh; Check Out

Ranveer Singh or Malaika Arora: Who wore the neon pant-suit better?

READ:Katrina Kaif And Ranveer Singh To Team Up For Zoya Akhtar's Next Untitled Film

Malaika Arora has established herself well in the film and fashion industry. The actor has not only well maintained her figure but has also had some eccentric fashion choices over the years. Malaika Arora in the post above can be seen donning a neon green pantsuit. She looked great with her neon green blazer. Arora went with her statement long straight ponytail. She added golden earrings and bold makeup to complete her look. Malaika kept her look edgy with pink pumps.

Malaika Arora has brought in much news with her rumoured partner, Arjun Kapoor. The actor also lately has been busy with cooking amidst the quarantine. Malaika Arora is also known to spend a great time face-timing her gal pals, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora.

READ:Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh wore a similar neon green pantsuit as Malaika. Singh's pantsuit looked quirky with a white tee inside. He also added white and black sunglasses to complete his look. Ranveer's blazer was very different from that of Arora. Ranveer Singh looked great with his quirky style and matching white shoes.

On the work front. Ranveer Singh is to star in the film 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. After 83, Singh is also to star in the film titled, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is to be produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by newcomer Divyang Thakkar. The film is known to be based on a Gujarati man who believes in promoting equal rights for men and women.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.