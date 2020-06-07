Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

Deepika Padukone, who is currently locked in her house with husband Ranveer Singh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is making the most of her quarantine period. She keeps her fans glued to her social media feed by posting some adorable pics with her darling husband. In an interview with a leading daily, the Chhapaak actor divulged into some details about what impressed her the most in Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone, who is a celebrated actor, is known to speak her mind. Be it about social issues, her Depression or what made her marry Ranveer, the actor never shies away from speaking her mind. DeepVeer is counted amongst the most loved and talked about couples in Bollywood, but do you know which trait of Singh made Deepika go weak in her knees? Let's take a look.

When Deepika Padukone talked about Ranveer Singh's qualities which impressed her

In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, Deepika Padukone talked about the characteristic traits in Ranveer Singh which impressed her. Deepika said it was Ranveer's vulnerability to shed tears which made her fall in love with him. As per Deepika Padukone, not a lot of men have the ability to cry and articulate their feelings so relentlessly the way Ranveer Singh can. Padukone also talked about Ranveer Singh's vibrant persona and full of life psyche.

Praising her husband furthermore, the Om Shanti Om actor added that Ranveer Singh's genuine nature and transparent personality also thoroughly impressed her. She even said RS never holds back and is not afraid to say what's in his mind. People might have different opinions about him but he is what he is. It was very sweet of Deepika to talk about Ranveer Singh's qualities out in public.

The sparks of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's proximity were the talk of the town during their first film together Ramleela. But none of the Bollywood stars ever acceded their relationship in public. After a few years of dating, DeepVeer came out in public and their social media PDA was evident enough. The couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14, 2018. Since then, the two are inseparable.

On the work front, DeepVeer will grace the silver screen yet again with Kabir Khan's 83. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer are playing onscreen married couple in the Kapil Dev biopic. Wherein Ranveer is playing Kapil Dev's role. The release date of 83 has been pushed from April 2020 due to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak in the country. 83 is DeepVeer's first movie post marriage. Deepika Padukone is also co-producing the film along with Sajid Nadiadwala.

