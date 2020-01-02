Ranveer Singh's Answer To Which Side Of The Bed Deepika Gets Down From Is Hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story is nothing less than a fairytale and sometimes they get all mushy and reveal some interesting details about their life. At a recent award function, Kartik Aaryan who was hosting the show asked Deepika Padukone, "Aap bed se right side se utarti hai, ya left side se?" [Which side of the bed do you get down from?]. After thinking a lot, Deepika says, 'Right' but Kartik goes on to confirm with Ranveer Singh who was sitting in the audience.

Ranveer then says, "Haan?", and later went on to make a remark: "Right, left tab hoga jab mai nikalne duga inko." [I don't let her leave the bed so there's no question of left or right]. Listening to this, Padukone was left blushing & probably a bit embarrassed. With a big smile on her face, she said, "Moving on..."

