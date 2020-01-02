The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ranveer Singh's Answer To Which Side Of The Bed Deepika Gets Down From Is Hilarious

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone left the audience chuckling at an awards function with their oh-so-romantic PDA after Kartik Aaryan asked them a question

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story is nothing less than a fairytale and sometimes they get all mushy and reveal some interesting details about their life. At a recent award function, Kartik Aaryan who was hosting the show asked Deepika Padukone, "Aap bed se right side se utarti hai, ya left side se?" [Which side of the bed do you get down from?]. After thinking a lot, Deepika says, 'Right' but Kartik goes on to confirm with Ranveer Singh who was sitting in the audience.

Ranveer then says, "Haan?", and later went on to make a remark: "Right, left tab hoga jab mai nikalne duga inko." [I don't let her leave the bed so there's no question of left or right]. Listening to this, Padukone was left blushing & probably a bit embarrassed. With a big smile on her face, she said, "Moving on..."

Why did Deepika Padukone say, 'You are not a senior citizen Aunty' to a fan? Watch video

Watch video

Ranveer Singh hunts for ladies handbag while Deepika Padukone promotes 'Chhapaak'; watch

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA'S SECOND SPACEPORT
DELHI: PROTESTERS STAGE MARCH
REDDY: VIOLENCE IS NOT THE SOLUTION
AUTHORITIES INSTALL HEATERS AT ZOO
HARYANA: SISTERS DENIED PASSPORT
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL