Ranveer Singh's Answer To Which Side Of The Bed Deepika Gets Down From Is Hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story is nothing less than a fairytale and sometimes they get all mushy and reveal some interesting details about their life. At a recent award function, Kartik Aaryan who was hosting the show asked Deepika Padukone, "Aap bed se right side se utarti hai, ya left side se?" [Which side of the bed do you get down from?]. After thinking a lot, Deepika says, 'Right' but Kartik goes on to confirm with Ranveer Singh who was sitting in the audience.
Ranveer then says, "Haan?", and later went on to make a remark: "Right, left tab hoga jab mai nikalne duga inko." [I don't let her leave the bed so there's no question of left or right]. Listening to this, Padukone was left blushing & probably a bit embarrassed. With a big smile on her face, she said, "Moving on..."
📽 DeepVeer Moments from star screen awards!😍😚 - #Kartik:Tell us a weird rumour you have heard about yourself? #DP:I'm a big foodie,i think about food more than Ranveer.My Favourite is Rassam Rice😂😂 #Ranveer:Yes I feed her with my own hands!😚 - Aww They being Cutee as always!😍💑 @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #MrandMrsRanveersingh
