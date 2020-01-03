Ranveer Singh's Traditional Outfits From Which You Can Take A Cue This Wedding Season

It is a known fact that Ranveer Singh likes extremely loud clothing but it seems like the star prefers to keep things toned down when it comes to traditional wear. Lately, the actor has been spotted in some traditional wear which gave outfit goal to many. In fact, Ranveer's ethnic outfit goal is so spot on that we couldn't help but combine a list of outfits the actor has been spotted in, which is perfect to give us fashion tips for the upcoming wedding season.

4 Ranveer Singh's looks to take inspiration from, for this wedding season

The black and gold Rohit Bal Sherwani worn by Ranveer Singh is perfect for any traditional outing. The actor looks perfect in a full-sleeved sherwani mandarin collar made all over with Dori embroidery in silk velvet.

Ranveer Singh looked striking as ever in the black velvet suit that he accessorized with funky black frames. Check it out below:

Ranveer Singh looked the best in Sabyasachi's golden intricate work in a white sherwani

On the day of their wedding in Sindhi style, Ranveer Singh was seen twinning with his lady love, Deepika Padukone. Styled by Sabyasachi, the sherwani worn by Ranveer Singh showed how the attire of the groom can also have a heavy workpiece. Ranveer Singh looks more in his element in this outfit- right from the crafted brocade to the silk shawl we are completely digging this outfit.

