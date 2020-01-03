The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
Ranveer Singh's Traditional Outfits From Which You Can Take A Cue This Wedding Season

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and has the best fashion sense of all. Here are a few outfits that you can try this wedding season:

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer singh

It is a known fact that Ranveer Singh likes extremely loud clothing but it seems like the star prefers to keep things toned down when it comes to traditional wear. Lately, the actor has been spotted in some traditional wear which gave outfit goal to many.  In fact, Ranveer's ethnic outfit goal is so spot on that we couldn't help but combine a list of outfits the actor has been spotted in, which is perfect to give us fashion tips for the upcoming wedding season.

4 Ranveer Singh's looks to take inspiration from, for this wedding season

The black and gold Rohit Bal Sherwani worn by Ranveer Singh is perfect for any traditional outing. The actor looks perfect in a full-sleeved sherwani mandarin collar made all over with Dori embroidery in silk velvet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial) on

Ranveer Singh looked striking as ever in the black velvet suit that he accessorized with funky black frames. Check it out below:

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In These Stylish Blue Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zuhair Murad Official (@zuhairmuradofficial) on

Ranveer Singh looked the best in Sabyasachi's golden intricate work in a white sherwani

Also Read: Nia Sharma Looks Gorgeous In Red Swimsuit; Her Photos Will Give You Fitness Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the day of their wedding in Sindhi style, Ranveer Singh was seen twinning with his lady love, Deepika Padukone. Styled by Sabyasachi, the sherwani worn by Ranveer Singh showed how the attire of the groom can also have a heavy workpiece. Ranveer Singh looks more in his element in this outfit- right from the crafted brocade to the silk shawl we are completely digging this outfit.

Also Read: The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Sharp In The First Look From Ajay Devgn Production

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: Kanye West's Latest Yeezy Design Worn By Kris Looks Just Like A Pair Of Socks; See Pics

 

 

Published:
