Kanye West's Latest Yeezy Design Worn By Kris Looks Just Like A Pair Of Socks; See Pics

During a solo getaway to St. Barts, Kanye's 64-year-old mother-in-law was seen strolling the streets in scuba socks. However, a closer inspection revealed that they were not socks but actually Yeezy shoes designed by Kanye West.

Yeezy Shoes That Just Looks Like Some Socks; have a look at the shoes below:

Kris was seen in a black pair recently in St. Barts. These things look like boots with a thin sole on them. As they come out like the scuba material, they look almost like water shoes. The shoes generated a lot of interests in fans and fashion paparazzi.

At the moment, it's not clear how much they're going to cost when they're on sale, but if they're like most Yeezys, they're probably going to put you back a couple of hundred dollars, which is what TMZ predicted.

Kanye has been on the list of controversial pick outs. In the year 2019, this is not the first fashion design he has come up with. In September, Twitter pulled him to design the Foam Runner shoes with "a clog-like pattern with open holes all over the rim" and got some je ne sais quoi Croc.

Jenner pulled off her outfit by wearing a black shoe that appeared to be a new Yeezy shoe. Jenner was sporting her raven-toned pixie cut. She was dressed in an all-black ensemble that suited her Yeezys. Jenner's shoes are a new creation from her son-in-law, Kanye West. Kanye West was seen wearing a Yeezy design very similar to that was worn by her mother-in-law. The version of West, which he showed off in April, was of a light grey shade.

These latest shoe designs by the star were recently made available for sale by the public. Have a look at the designs worn by Kanye and Kris:

Image source: Daily Mail

