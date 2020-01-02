Nia Sharma Looks Gorgeous In Red Swimsuit; Her Photos Will Give You Fitness Goals

Nia Sharma, who was originally called Neha Sharma, is a very popular face in Indian television. She started her career in 2010 where she appeared in a television series, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She gained fame from her portrayal as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She is very widely popular among fashion enthusiasts and is regarded as one of the most glamorous actors on the small screen.

In the year 2017, she was ranked second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women which is a list published by British based media portal. In the year 2016, she was ranked third on that list. The actor has many fans following her on her social media accounts where she is very active and is seen posting pictures of herself. Recently she posted pictures of herself in a red swimsuit and the internet has been loving her in that costume. Listed below are the pictures of the actor in her red-two-piece swimsuit.

Nia Sharma in red swimsuit

Other pictures in gorgeous swimsuits

This is not the first time that Nia Sharma has posted dazzling pictures of herself in a bikini. She has always been a patron and an avid advocate for fitness and motivates her fans to work out regularly. Below are some of her other pictures in a swimsuit that give fitness goals and would want to make you hit the beach on your next vacation.

