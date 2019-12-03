Ranveer Singh's Chartbuster 'Apna Time Aayega' Is The No.1 Track Of The Year 2019

Ranveer Singh's slumdog poet and rapper act, as well as his debut as a rap/hip-hop artist in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, had been critically acclaimed by the audience. The soundtrack Apna Time Aayega became a massive success as it became an anthem for this generation's youth. The song has been touted 'the biggest chartbuster of the year' as it has topped the list of the Top 100 songs of 2019 released by an international music streaming platform.

The sensational soundtrack with emphatic three words is a capsule for the youth's collective frustration as it talks about broken dreams and a hopeful future all at once. The soundtrack even found its way into the political campaigns in India during the Lok Sabha elections this year. The song has since its release been a pop-culture favorite as the words 'Apna Time Aayega' have made their mark in almost every mass-produced commodity in the market.

The hip-hop genre of music had been a completely new genre for Hindi film audiences and this Ranveer Singh single from Gully Boy has been a hot favorite right from its release. The remarkable soundtrack catapulted straight to the number 1 position on all music charts and remained on top for two months. Reportedly, actor Ranveer Singh had earlier talked about his success as a hip-hop artist stating that he had always been extremely fond of the genre and Zoya Akhtar's offer for Gully Boy was something he would always cherish as it was an opportunity for him to engage in this genre of music. The actor feels that he has an innate attraction towards hip-hop because of which he had been thrilled to be a part of Gully Boy as both an actor and a playback singer.

Up next for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the upcoming Kabir Khan film '83. The film will depict the events that took place during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer will be playing the role of the then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The movie will also feature his wife actor Deepika Padukone who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.

