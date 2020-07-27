Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About Fallout With The Bhatts, Says ‘was Professionally Isolated’

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Lootcase, recently revealed to a daily on his fallout with the Bhatt family. The actor made some shocking revelations while talking about the same. He admitted to being 'socially and professionally isolated' after the fallout with them.

Ranvir Shorey on his fallout with the Bhatt family

Ranvir revealed on this saying that he had a fallout with the Bhatt family between the years 2003 and 2005. He further added how he was isolated both professionally and socially from the industry after the fallout. He furthermore said how they would lying about him, labeling him as an alcoholic and an abuser. The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor added that he felt helpless and powerless as these people were extremely powerful. He also hinted how the press had also listened to them instead of calling him and listening to his side of the story too.

He added that he felt 'helpless and frustrated' as he could not do anything about it. Ranvir went on to say that the fallout with the Bhatts got so toxic for him that he also had to leave the country for a while. The Sonchiriya actor added that nobody bothered to check the facts during the fallout as the other party was more 'famous, powerful and friendly with the media.'

I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me.

Coincidence? No.

Modus operandi? Yes. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

Ranvir Shorey on his bouncing back in the industry

He hinted that only the other party's side of the story came out in the public glare. He added how the facts and realities of his side of the story never came out in public. The actor was also quizzed on what made him return to the country and resume his work in films. To this, Ranvir hinted that his fight to establish a place for himself in the industry is still going on.

The Honeymoon Travels actor called himself still an 'outcast' in the industry. He said that he had to start everything from scratch after his return to the country. He added that he went on to work in television with the show, The Great Indian Comedy Show. The actor also thanked the OTT streaming platforms for which one does not have to depend on a 'lobby' which controls the theatrical distribution of a film or the media glare.

