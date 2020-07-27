Latest News: Mahesh Bhatt's Summons; Omar Won't Contest J&K Polls; Sonu Sood On Republic

BSP demands President's rule in Rajasthan

After the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in Rajasthan in case of a trust motion in the Assembly, the party said that President's rule should be imposed in the state in view of the political crisis and COVID-19 situation.

Read full story: Rajasthan: BSP Demands President's Rule After Issuing Whip To MLAs To Vote Against Gehlot

Sonu Sood gifts tractor to Andhra Pradesh farmer

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helped two girls from Chittoor district after he saw them ploughing fields with their father. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, people have lost their jobs and farmers have no money for agriculture. Nageswara Rao is one such farmer from Rajuvaripalle village, Madanapalle Mandal in Chittoor district. He had no money to hire a tractor or oxen. So, his family joined in and started cultivation on their own. While the daughters, Vennela and Chandana pulled the plough, Nageswara Rao and his wife sowed the seeds.

Read full story: 'Let Them Study, I Will Provide Tractor': Sonu Sood After He Sees Girls Ploughing Field

Omar Abdullah won't contest any J&K assembly polls till it remains Union territory

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he would not contest any Assembly elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. Ahead of the 1st anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 35A and 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah, who was released from PSA detention in March after nearly eight months, wrote a column in the Indian Express expressing his reasons.

Read full story: Omar Abdullah Won't Contest Any J&K Assembly Polls Till It Remains A Union Territory

Indian Embassy in Pakistan pays tribute to Kargil War heroes

Glowing tributes were paid to the soldiers who fought the Kargil War as India on Sunday celebrated the 21st anniversary of its victory. Indian High Commission in Islamabad paid its tribute to the Indian Army soldiers hailing the legendary battles they fought in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtuk.

Indian Army soldiers fought legendary battles in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtuk. 🇮🇳 26 July will be remembered for their determination, daring, leadership and raw courage. Our tribute to their courage and ultimate sacrifice for their motherland #KargilVijayDiwas2020#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/oNMAMtW4uH — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) July 26, 2020

Read full story: Indian Embassy In Pakistan Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes; Recalls Legendary Battles

Mahesh Bhatt posts cryptic tweet amid summon in Sushant's case

Ahead of his appointment with the Mumbai Police at noon on Monday, July 27, Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared a cryptic post on social media. He is scheduled to record his statement at the Bandra Police station on Monday in connection with the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/wUqeG94l1I — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 27, 2020

Read full story: Mahesh Bhatt Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Summon In Sushant's Case, Says 'this Too Shall Pass'

France makes COVID-19 tests free

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran recently signed a decree which will essentially make COVID-19 tests free for everyone in the country. According to reports, Veran also mentioned that anyone who takes a COVID-19 test is now entitled to full refund. The minister also expressed concern about the rising number of cases but added that it was still too early to talk about the possibility of a second wave.

Read full story: France Health Minister Olivier Veran Makes COVID-19 Tests Free Amid Rising Cases