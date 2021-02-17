Ranvir Shorey Calls Out 'doctored' WhatsApp Chat Over Twitter Poll, Files Complaint

Actor Ranvir Shorey while opining on India's current political situation on Tuesday started a poll asking followers to choose a leader if the only available choices were Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. Within a few hours, a fake and doctored image of a WhatsApp group chat surfaced on social media where someone impersonating Ranvir Shorey was seen requesting everyone to vote for Option 2 (Narendra Modi) in his Twitter poll.

Shorey immediately complained to the cyber cell and wrote, "the attached tweet has a fake and doctored image impersonating to be me". Minutes after his complaint to the police, the Twitter handle of the user (who shared the image) was deleted. Shorey shared the update with his 231,000 followers on Twitter.

Dear @MumbaiPolice, the attached tweet has a fake and doctored image impersonating to be me. @MahaCyber1 https://t.co/y5oXmDjLby — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Here we get the original taste of the Congress’ work culture: A scam in the form of a doctored image claiming to be me on some WhatsApp chat group. 😆👏🏽 https://t.co/y5oXmDjLby — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

This @vijendrajaswal from the Congress’ social media team has made a big mistake and crossed a dangerous line by posting this fake, doctored screenshot, just to win a #TwitterPoll I’m running.



“Iski sazaa milegi. Barabar milegi.” https://t.co/y5oXmDjLby — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Update: My complaint to the @MahaCyber1 seems to have led to this: https://t.co/kWFIOw4JSh — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

At around 2 pm on Wednesday, with 5 hours left for the poll to end, more than 2 lakh people had voted for either Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. In the neck to neck poll, Rahul Gandhi was slightly ahead with 55.1% of the votes at the time of publishing this article.

And if the only available choices are to be RaGa or NaMo, who would you choose? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Shorey had requested all "Modi haters" to stop rallying behind the dynasty (Gandhi dynasty) and "find a credible face to be the Opposition." He also used the hashtag 'JannHittMeinJaari' which translates to "issued in the public interest."

For the sake of a healthy democracy in #India, I strongly urge all Modi haters to stop rallying behind the dynasty, and find a credible face to be the Opposition. #JannHittMeinJaari — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

