Ranvir Shorey Gets Into War Of Words With Congress' Gaurav Pandhi After Jibe At 'dynasty'

Ranvir Shorey entered into a war of words with Congress' Gaurav Pandhi after the actor took a jibe at 'dynasty' and 'Modi-haters' on Twitter.

Joel Kurian
Ranvir Shorey gets into war of words with Congress' Gaurav Pandhi after jibe at 'dynasty'

Ranvir Shorey has been on a rampage in attacking Congress over the opposition to the farm laws as he supported the government. The actor has been sending a message to the ‘Modi haters’ and he did so again, asking them to stop ‘rallying behind the dynasty’, taking a dig at the party again. He also highlighted the abuse that was directed to him for his comment, leading to a war of words with Congress' Gaurav Pandhi. 

Ranvir Shorey attacks Congress, gets into war of words

Ranvir on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote that 'Modi haters'  should find a ‘credible face to be the Opposition’, instead of a 'dynasty' for the sake of a ‘healthy democracy.’ 

Congress politician Gaurav Pandhi termed the statement ‘Bit rich’ and called Ranvir a failed ‘product of nepotism’, stating that his father (KD Shorey) 'could not get him work' in the industry. He also took a dig at the actor's career, and calling it 'practically over' and used words like ‘useless.’

Ranvir Shorey then fumed, ‘No Congressi can get under my skin’ and stated, ‘Go suck Pappu’s toes like you’re supposed to'.

Pandhi did not take it lying down and quipped that he did not wish to take away Ranvir's ‘only job’. The Angrezi Medium actor then hit back, and used an expletive to convey his anger at Pandhi. The politician, however, continued the attack, even suggesting a ‘Chowkidar’ position.

Ranvir had a savage response again, accusing Congress of 'officially attacking' him with 'clueless and fake barbs.' He concluded his statement, with a rhyming dig, calling Pandhi as ‘guy called Pandhi, bootlicking a fake Gandhi.'

Ranvir also had fiery answers to those taking digs with him, with reference to ex-wife Konkona Sensharma and those calling him ‘ugly.’

Ranveer’s digs at Congress

Ranvir Shorey has been taking frequent digs at Congress, and even called Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s support for the farmers’ protest as a ploy to make ‘Pappu’ the PM. He had expressed his views in a song. Be it slamming Congress’ social media campaign or hitting out at the Andolanjeevis, as used by PM Modi, he has been showering digs galore.

