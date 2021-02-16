Ranvir Shorey gets into war of words with Congress' Gaurav Pandhi after jibe at 'dynasty'

Ranvir Shorey has been on a rampage in attacking Congress over the opposition to the farm laws as he supported the government. The actor has been sending a message to the ‘Modi haters’ and he did so again, asking them to stop ‘rallying behind the dynasty’, taking a dig at the party again. He also highlighted the abuse that was directed to him for his comment, leading to a war of words with Congress' Gaurav Pandhi.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Mouns Tragic Passing Of Sandeep Nahar; Remarks On Showbiz Industry Pressures

Ranvir Shorey attacks Congress, gets into war of words

Ranvir on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote that 'Modi haters' should find a ‘credible face to be the Opposition’, instead of a 'dynasty' for the sake of a ‘healthy democracy.’

For the sake of a healthy democracy in #India, I strongly urge all Modi haters to stop rallying behind the dynasty, and find a credible face to be the Opposition. #JannHittMeinJaari — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Congress politician Gaurav Pandhi termed the statement ‘Bit rich’ and called Ranvir a failed ‘product of nepotism’, stating that his father (KD Shorey) 'could not get him work' in the industry. He also took a dig at the actor's career, and calling it 'practically over' and used words like ‘useless.’

Bit rich coming from a failed product of nepotism 😂 you are so useless @RanvirShorey that even your father's name & reputation couldn't get you work in the industry. Instead of preaching against others, you should be more worried about your career which is practically over. https://t.co/APMt8InSVr — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 16, 2021

Ranvir Shorey then fumed, ‘No Congressi can get under my skin’ and stated, ‘Go suck Pappu’s toes like you’re supposed to'.

Go suck Pappu’s toes like you’re supposed to. No Congressi can get under my skin. 😊 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Pandhi did not take it lying down and quipped that he did not wish to take away Ranvir's ‘only job’. The Angrezi Medium actor then hit back, and used an expletive to convey his anger at Pandhi. The politician, however, continued the attack, even suggesting a ‘Chowkidar’ position.

No thanks, not interested in taking away the only job you have. 🤭 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 16, 2021

Ouch! Gussa mat ho bro, what happened to "can't get under my skin" ..



Anyway, that house on the left, they are looking for a Chowkidar, should I talk to them for you? With some work at hand, you will feel better and might as well stop making fool out of yourself here. pic.twitter.com/AjAWDNXdmj — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 16, 2021

READ: Daily Ent Recap Feb 12: Rahul Gandhi's Speech Slammed By Ranvir Shorey & Other Celebs

Ranvir had a savage response again, accusing Congress of 'officially attacking' him with 'clueless and fake barbs.' He concluded his statement, with a rhyming dig, calling Pandhi as ‘guy called Pandhi, bootlicking a fake Gandhi.'

And with this, the Congress is now officially attacking me with clueless and fake barbs. 😄

A guy called Pandhi, bootlicking a fake Gandhi. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/iiZIgm2lUT — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Ranvir also had fiery answers to those taking digs with him, with reference to ex-wife Konkona Sensharma and those calling him ‘ugly.’

Why send it to me then, moron. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

This is the kind of sledging and abuse I face on #Twitter for simply expressing my opinion in a conversation with someone.

And these are just the ones from women masquerading as sensitive, humane and empathetic types.

You cannot imagine the rest. pic.twitter.com/kryrMmrr12 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Ranveer’s digs at Congress

Ranvir Shorey has been taking frequent digs at Congress, and even called Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s support for the farmers’ protest as a ploy to make ‘Pappu’ the PM. He had expressed his views in a song. Be it slamming Congress’ social media campaign or hitting out at the Andolanjeevis, as used by PM Modi, he has been showering digs galore.

READ: Will Ranvir Shorey Work With Ex-wife Konkona Sensharma Again? 'Metro Park' Actor Responds

READ: Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About His Equation With Bhatts, Says 'they Lied About Me In Public'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.