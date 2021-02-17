Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Currently In Quarantine Amid Good Wishes

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter in order to make it known to his fans and followers alike that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the tweet below, one can see that Ranvir Shorey has shared that his coronavirus symptoms are mild and he has been quarantining ever since his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Ranvir Shorey revealed the same in the early hours of this morning. The tweet can be found below as well as on Ranvir Shorey's Twitter handle.

Ranvir Shorey's Tweet about his coronavirus diagnosis:

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Ever since the actor broke the news of his unfortunate positive test through his Twitter handle, his friends from the industry and fans alike have taken to the comments section of the tweet in order to wish him a speedy recovery. One can see that the likes of Mukesh Chhabra, Arabinda K Padhee, and Danish Hussain are amongst the many few who are hoping that the actor has a speedy recovery. Those tweets can be found below as well as on Ranvir Shorey's Twitter handle.

The tweets by fans and industry-mates:

🤗🤗🤗 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) February 17, 2021

Sending you healing vibes for a speedy recovery. Please look after well. — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) February 17, 2021

Bhai khayaal rakho apna. Jald sehat yaafta ho! Aameen. 🤗 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 17, 2021

Get well soon, sir 🙏👍 — विशाल (@Chemenger007) February 17, 2021

Take care brother and get well soon 🤗🤗 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) February 17, 2021

Ranvir Shorey's movies and Television Shows:

As far as the recent additions to the list of Ranvir Shorey's movies are concerned, the critically-acclaimed actor was last seen in 2020's Lootcase, which was a film that released directly on Disney+ Hotstar due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the same, Shorey was also seen playing a pivotal part in the Vir Das-frontlined rural India-based thriller-comedy Netflix Original series, Hasmukh. More details regarding Ranvir Shorey's upcoming projects will be revealed as and when they are unveiled by Shorey himself or his representatives.

