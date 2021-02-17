Ranvir Shorey's 'NaMo Or RaGa' Poll Neck-&-neck; Actor 'feeling Like Election Commission'

Actor Ranvir Shorey opining on the current political scenario of the country said that the "intellectual elite" of India will not let any other person be the face of the Opposition except former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The 48-year-old actor said they would rather throw their weight behind him and incite the masses with any excuses they can find, instead of just allowing another person to rise up as an alternative.

'Who would you choose?'

In another tweet, Ranvir Shorey claimed that the biggest reason for this is that the network of money and power built over six decades of Congress rule is what they thrive upon, and they have to ensure that this network doesn’t come crumbling down. "They want a pre-2014 status quo. #BharatBananaHai," he said. The actor also started a poll asking followers to chose a leader if only available choices are Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi.

The “intellectual elite” of #India will not let any other person be the face of the Opposition, except RaGa . They’d rather throw their weight behind him and incite the masses with any excuse they can find, instead of just allowing another person to rise up as an alternative. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

And if the only available choices are to be RaGa or NaMo, who would you choose? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

At around 2 pm on Wednesday, with 7 hours left for the poll to end, more than 2 lakh people had voted for either Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. In the neck to neck poll, Rahul Gandhi was slightly ahead with 50.6% of the votes at the time of publishing this article.

Almost 200000 votes so far and counting.



I feel somewhat like the Election Commission.



Vote. Share. #TwitterPoll https://t.co/0h1CQM4SlB — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Shorey had requested all "Modi haters" to stop rallying behind the dynasty (Gandhi dynasty) and "find a credible face to be the Opposition." He also used the hashtag 'JannHittMeinJaari' which translates to "issued in the public interest."

For the sake of a healthy democracy in #India, I strongly urge all Modi haters to stop rallying behind the dynasty, and find a credible face to be the Opposition. #JannHittMeinJaari — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Ranvir Shorey tests coronavirus positive

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Ranvir Shorey tweeted that he has mild symptoms and he is under quarantine. He thanked his followers and friends for good wishes and wrote, "The battle has only just begun."

Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes.

My symptoms are mild - so far!

I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic.

The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Ranvir Shorey has been taking frequent digs at Congress, and even called Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s support for the farmers’ protest as a ploy to make ‘Pappu’ the PM. He had expressed his views in a song. Be it slamming Congress’ social media campaign or hitting out at the Andolanjeevis, as used by PM Modi, he has been showering digs galore.

