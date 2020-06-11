Ranvir Shorey Gets Distress Calls From Unknown People; Shares A Stern Message For Parties

With no certainty on when the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown would end, it has been a tough period for a section of the citizens. With the ‘stay at home’ mandate, most of the offices, businesses, services and activities have come to a standstill, affecting the sources of income for many. The lockdown has thus led to the emergence of numerous heroes, who have come out to help them.

While people contacting their friends and other known persons for help is common, it seems many have been turning to celebrities for help. Not just tweeting or posting messages on social media, some are also reaching out to them via messages for help. This was evident with Ranveer Shorey’s recent post.

The actor expressed his surprise at being called and texted by unknown persons, who have been in ‘acute distress’ due to the pandemic. The Sacred Games 2 star prayed for an end to the situation being ‘so bad’ and ‘dire’ that people were reaching out to unknown persons.

Things are so bad that I’ve started getting calls and messages from people unknown to me, who are in acute distress due to this #COVID19Pandemic. Imagine how dire the situation has to be for people to reach out to people they don’t know. God help us all. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2020

In another tweet Ranvir gave out a stern message to the political parties and trolls. The actor termed COVID-19 as an ‘unexpected natural calamity’, and urged all to participate in ‘unwavering’ public service and not 'political blame-games and manoeuvers' during this hour.

It is a time for unwavering public service, not political blame-games and manoeuvers. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranvir has kept himself busy during the lockdown by cooking, sharing regular posts on Instagram. The actor was seen in Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium. One might soon find him on the sets, as the guidelines for the resumption of shooting has been issued by the respective governments.

