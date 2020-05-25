Metro Park-Quarantine Edition is a new web series that features Ranvir Shorey and Omi Vaidya. The first season of the show did not receive a massive response; however, the second season is set in the current scenario the world is facing. It gives insight into the lives of a common man compared to those who have been living in absolute luxury amid the lockdown. It highlights features like a common man working from home, his struggles to keep up with life and many such aspects one would normally face amid the quarantine scenario.

Ranvir Shorey & Omi Vaidya's jovial take on life with 'Metro Park-Quarantine Edition'

Metro Park-Quarantine Edition takes a whole new concept of work from home as the series has been entirely shot by actors and the crew in quarantine. A concept with a similar idea was displayed by Amitabh Bachchan and several other prominent actors who appeared in a video. However, Metro Park-Quarantine Edition takes this a step forward by making a five-episode series out of the at-home shooting schedules.

About the story of Metro Park-Quarantine Edition

The story of Metro Park-Quarantine Edition revolves around the life of an Indian family settled in New York. The day-to-day struggles of their lives display the various problems one faces when they shift abroad. It also highlights the idea of the relationships that are formed by Indians and Americans. Omi Vaidya too is seen in the web series in a pivotal role. In this season, the families have been locked up in their homes and are therefore forced to bond only through calls and FaceTime.

Many fans have appreciated this concept of filmmaking and even pointed out that this type of filmography saves a lot of money as well. The writer’s efforts have been praised by an entertainment portal for their vision and impeccable skills to direct such a narrative. The actors of Metro Park-Quarantine Edition too have been praised for their amazing acting skills despite the fact that they have to be shooting without actually interacting with their co-stars. The editing staff too was praised for their efforts to make such a web series come to light, especially in such a time when almost everyone can relate to the happenings in the series. The series of Metro Park-Quarantine Edition is approximately 30 minutes long, combining 5 episodes. Each episode, however, is roughly five or seven minutes long.

