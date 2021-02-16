Ranvir Shorey Mouns Tragic Passing Of Sandeep Nahar; Remarks On Showbiz Industry Pressures

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter in order to express his grief over the tragic passing of Sandeep Nahar, who was seen in the late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Through the tweet, the actor can be seen implying that the realities of the industry that exist beyond the frame are rarely seen or heard about. Through the tweet in question, the actor can even be seen praying for the departed and hoping that his soul gets peace. Ranvir Shorey's Tweet in connection to Sandeep Nahar's death can be found below as well as on Ranvir Shorey's Twitter handle.

Also Read: 'MS Dhoni' Actor Sandeep Nahar Found Dead After Posting 'suicide Video And Note' On FB

Ranvir Shorey's Tweet about Sandeep Nahar's death:

The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen.

Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 #RIP https://t.co/NkRVWCxO5p — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Known details in connection to Sandeep Nahar's death:

Sandeep Nahar, as reported earlier, was found unconscious in his Goregaon-based residential area in the last few hours of February 15th. Shortly after this discovery, the actor was rushed into SVR Hospital, where he was declared deceased on the spot. The age of Nahar at the time of his passing is not yet known. Prior to the same, also as reported earlier, Nahar revealed that he was thinking about the extreme step through a video that he uploaded on Facebook, which has now been taken down by the authorities. In the video and a suicide note that he left behind, the actor was seen citing politics in the industry and the off-screen pressures as reasons for the extreme measure that was taken by him this Monday.

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey Creates Song On Rihanna, Greta Over Support For Farmers; Hits Back At Trolls

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About His Equation With Bhatts, Says 'they Lied About Me In Public'

Sandeep Nahar's movies and television shows:

Apart from being a part of MS Dhoni movie's cast, Sandeep Nahar was also seen playing a pivotal part in 2019's Kesari and a Zee5 Original Movie titled Shukranu, which starred Divyendu Sharma and Sheetal Thakur, amongst others. The late artist was also seen sharing screen space with the cast members of Kehno Ko Humsafar Hai and the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana. As of this writing, the concerned authorities are looking into his passing. More details regarding the same or his posthumous releases, if any, will be revealed soon.

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey Takes Dig At #JoinCongressSocialMedia Campaign, Highlights 2 Factors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.