Ranvir Shorey takes dig at #JoinCongressSocialMedia campaign, highlights 2 factors

Ranvir Shorey does not mince words in expressing his disapproval of the Congress party. Right from taking digs at Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi to questioning the party functioning, the actor posts strong reactions frequently. He once again targeted the party when the 'Join Congress Social Media' hashtag was floated on Twitter amid the controversy over farmers protest.

Ranvir Shorey's dig at Congress

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a video on Monday on India needing 'non-violent warriors’ in their initiative for truth, compassion & harmony, while urging netizens to join in the ‘fight’ to defend the ‘idea of India.’

However, Ranvir was not pleased and using the hashtag sarcastically stated that it was to give dynasticism and corruption 'another chance in the country.'

#JoinCongressSocialMedia and give dynaticism and corruption another chance in #India. 💁🏻‍♂️ — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 8, 2021

As a netizen reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s appeal video and how it could be fodder for jokes, Ranvir wrote that ‘Sanghis’ would also find a mention in them.

Don’t forget “Sanghi”! — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 8, 2021

As the term ‘Andolan jivi’ became a talking point after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used it during his speech in the Parliament to refer to the miscreants affecting protests, Ranvir Shorey linked it to the congress as well.

He wrote that ‘Andolan jivi’ were those linked to the Congress who wanted people to believe that people were 'living under British rule again since 2014’ and that any government which did not include the Congress-Left alliance was ‘foreign’, and not a democratically elected government of India.

#andolanjivi are people led by the Congress who’d have us believe we are living under British rule again since 2014. They’d have us believe that any govt. which doesn’t include the Congress-Left alliance is foreign, and not a democratically elected govt. of the people of #India. — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 8, 2021

Ranvir Shorey slams opposition to farm laws

Ranvir had recently created a song to hit out at the criticism from foreign celebrities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg on the farmer protests. Posting a song, the Angrezi Medium star wrote that it was a ploy to make ‘Pappu’, hinting at Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister. He had also urged ‘Modi-haters’ to find a 'better alternative' and not ‘undermine the democratic process.’

