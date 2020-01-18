'Terrible!': Ranvir Shorey Prays For Shabana Azmi's Recovery After Her Road Accident

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been injured but is safe, after being involved in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday. Her husband Javed Akhtar was also in the car but did not suffer injuries, news agency ANI reported.

Reacting to this, Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey has prayed for her safety and wished her a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, the Sonchiriya star wrote, "OMG! This is terrible! Praying for Shabana Azmi's safety and wishing her a speedy recovery!"

The accident took place around 3:30 pm

According to the reports, the accident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, about 60 kilometres from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari Storme SUV in which the 69-year-old actor was travelling rammed a truck from behind. Visuals of the incident show Shabana Azmi being helped out of the rear seats of the SUV, her face and eye swollen. Such was the impact that the front passenger's side of the SUV was completely destroyed. The veteran actor was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment, news agency PTI quoted Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar as saying.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Sanjay Nirupam prays for her speedy recovery

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also took to Twitter to pray for a fast recovery of Azmi.

Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 18, 2020

Shabana Azmi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998 and National Film Award five times, is known for her work in Ankur, Arth, Mandi among other films. She was last seen in 2017's The Black Prince.

