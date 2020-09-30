Ranvir Shorey Questions, 'Why Are People Trying To Shut Kangana Ranaut?'

Ranvir Shorey recently in an interview spoke about the attempts that are being made to silence Kangana Ranaut for raising her voice. Shorey who is currently in New Jersey shooting for a film, in a video interview spoke how witnessing the arguments between Kangana and someone on social media 'got to him'.

Shorey highlighted how actors saying 'sensational things' isn't a new concept but the same has become a 'front page' news worries him. He also said that Kangana says 'a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content'.

"Both things, like, why are people trying to shut her up? This is not something new, even though she says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content. But my point is, it is not new. It is a thing. Actors and actresses say sensational things. Why has it become the national talking point? Why has it moved to headlines and the front page? That was one thing. The second thing was, why is it that powerful and privileged people always want to give you the impression that everything is great in this business? It is not,” Shorey said in the interview.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey recently took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the viral 'thali' comment made by Jaya Bachchan. Without taking any names in the tweet, Shorey wrote, "They decorate plates for their own kids. People like me are only fed pieces."

On Tuesday, Bachchan, through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, said the entertainment industry was being targeted and asked the government to protect and support it. "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," Bachchan said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feeds you.

Responding to this Shorey further said, "We pack our own tiffin and go to work. Nobody has given anything. This is what these people could not take from us. If even this was in their control, they would have given it to their own children." [sic]

