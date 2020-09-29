PariWar Hotstar Cast: Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey And Other Actors Of Comedy Family-drama

PariWar is a comedy web series that released recently on the streaming platform Hotstar. The plot of the film revolves around the Narayan family and their equation with each other after the head of the family sells a lucrative plot to a theatre actor. The web series features an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey, among others. Take a look at the cast of PariWar on Hotstar.

PariWar Hotstar cast

Gajraj Rao as Kashiram Narayan

Gajraj Rao in PariWar plays the role of Kashiram Narayan who is the head of the family. He sells his plot to a theatre actor Gangaram to build a home for widows and widowers. Gajraj Rao debuted in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen and has since then worked in several films and web-series. Rao is known for his supporting roles in movies like Talvar, Blackmail and web-series like Tech Conversations with Dad. He gained major recognition with his role in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ranvir Shorey as Shishupal Narayan

Ranvir Shorey portrays the role of Shishupal Narayan who is the son of Kashiram Narayan. He gets furious after his father's decision to sell the plot to Gangaram. Ranvir Shorey started his acting career with Ek Chhotisi Love Story alongside Manisha Koirala. He has starred in a number of films such as Jism and Lakshya. The actor has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry (2007) and the critical and commercial hit Mithya (2008).

Yashpal Sharma as Mahipal Narayan

Yashpal Sharma plays the role of Mahipal Narayan who is the second son of Kashiram Narayan. Yashpal Sharma is best known for his role as Randhir Singh in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He is also known for his portrayal in movies like Lagaan (2001), Gangaajal (2003), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), Lakshyam (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Aarakshan (2011), Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), among others.

Sadiya Siddiqui as Anju

Sadiya Siddiqui plays the role of Anju who is Shishupal's wife. Sadiya Siddiqui rose into fame playing the role of Priya on the Zee TV show Banegi Apni Baat. She is also known for playing Nanda in Star Plus' Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. Sadiya Siddiqui has also featured in movies like Just Married, Bombay Summer and Citylights.

Other members of the cast of PariWar on Hotstar

Nidhi Singh as Mandakini Narayan

Anurita Jha as Manju

Vijay Raaz as Gangaram Tripathi

Abhishek Banerjee as Kanta Prasad Tripathi aka Munna

Kumar Varun as Babloo

Abhishek Singh as Patwari

Neena Gupta as Kadambari (Special Appearance)

