Ranvir Shorey Has A Message For Bollywood 'gatekeepers', Slams Those Defending The 'muck'

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share his views amid Bollywood row over Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech.

Criticizing the 'gatekeepers', Shorey said, "If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about."

The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them.

Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, the Samajwadi Party MP stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it." Her remarks came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said. The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party MP further said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said. Soon after her address in the Parliament, several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of the veteran actor lauding her for addressing the issue.

