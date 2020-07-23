Ranvir Shorey Says The Despair He Went Through In Bollywood Was Enough To Break Him

Ranvir Shorey recently took a dig at independent filmmakers and accused them of turning into 'Bollywood flunkies' without naming any specific person. He has now elaborated further and shared that he went through 'psychological trauma' for two years 'with the same people who are now involved'. The actor chose to speak out on the matter when a netizen asked him to reveal the names of the people he was talking about.

Ranvir Shorey opens up about the trauma he faced

In response to one of Ranvir Shorey's tweets, a netizen asked him to 'name and shame' the people involved in the open. The netizen asked the actor to 'take some inspiration' from Kangana Ranaut and call them out as she did. Responding to that, the actor said that he refrains from doing so because he has no proof regarding their wrongdoings.

I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

Revealing the reason why he chose to speak out, Shorey said that he went through the same isolation between 2003 and 2005. The actor added that he faced psychological trauma with the same people who are involved even now. Ranvir Shorey further revealed that the despair that he went through was enough to make him reach his breaking point.

The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me.

Coincidence? No.

Modus operandi? Yes. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

The actor revealed that he managed to survive through it all because he had support from his family and a few friends. Revealing that he was around 33 at the time, the actor said that he was even forced to leave the country because the environment got too toxic for him. He further added that it was not a coincidence but a modus operandi.

I was also around 33 at the time. 💔 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

Some fans chose to accept the actor's response and lauded him for being brave throughout his journey. Many others urged him to name the people involved for the sake of all the other outsiders who are unable to speak up. A few others claimed that the people already know the names of the people involved and do not need anyone to specifically name them.

Ranvir Shorey earlier got caught in a Twitter war with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his tweet directed at 'independent film crusaders'. Kashyap then asked Shorey to be more direct, to which the actor said that he does not think what he said lacks any clarity. The filmmaker then clarified that he acts 'alone' and also works with many newcomers. Responding to this, the actor told him not to assume that he was the only filmmaker around.

