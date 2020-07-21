Last Updated:

Anurag Kashyap Presumes Ranvir Shorey's 'crusader-to-flunky' Mention Is For Him; Explodes

Ranvir Shorey asked Anurah Kashyap not to be his 'shrink' after the filmmaker brought the actor's relationship into their debate over a cryptic post on Twitter.

'Don't try to be my shrink': Ranvir Shorey to Anurag Kashyap post exchange on cryptic post

Did Ranvir Shorey take a dig at Anurag Kashyap with his ‘independent-film-crusaders turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies’ comment? The latter seemed to felt offended and asked his No Smoking actor if he really meant the comment and asked the name of the ‘flunky.’ The former stuck to his guns, and stated that naming was ‘beneath’ him and that he was just reminding people where ‘they came from.'

At a time where talk of film industry being divided along numerous faultlines, with Kangana Ranaut taking the conversation over nepotism to a wholly new level in the context of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir seemed to further the debate on Tuesday. The actor wrote that many ‘independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now.’ 

He claimed they ‘rant 24/7 about the 'system” for 'attention',  before they were given ‘entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood.‘

Here's the post

Anurag seemed to have felt it was directed at him and asked him to take the name. Ranvir stated that his comment did not ‘lack any clarity' and that he was not trying to ‘sling mud’ but only making people aware of their roots.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap was known for his off-beat films like Black Friday, No Smoking, before he made his first ‘commercial’ film with Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor,  Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar making his debut. This apart from the fact that he is a staunch critic of the establishment, while Ranvir is often known to praise the government. 

Anurag poked him further and accused him of ‘mixing the pain of your past relationship with this debate.’

Ranvir suggested that truth hurt him as he was ‘gutted’ and asked him not to get into the ‘pain' of his past relationship and asked him not to be his shrink (psychiartist)

Apart from No Smoking, Ranvir Shorey had starred in Sacred Games season 2 last year, where Anurag was one of the directors.

