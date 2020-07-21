Anurag Kashyap Presumes Ranvir Shorey's 'crusader-to-flunky' Mention Is For Him; Explodes

Did Ranvir Shorey take a dig at Anurag Kashyap with his ‘independent-film-crusaders turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies’ comment? The latter seemed to felt offended and asked his No Smoking actor if he really meant the comment and asked the name of the ‘flunky.’ The former stuck to his guns, and stated that naming was ‘beneath’ him and that he was just reminding people where ‘they came from.'

READ: Anurag Kashayp Launches New Production Banner

At a time where talk of film industry being divided along numerous faultlines, with Kangana Ranaut taking the conversation over nepotism to a wholly new level in the context of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir seemed to further the debate on Tuesday. The actor wrote that many ‘independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now.’

He claimed they ‘rant 24/7 about the 'system” for 'attention', before they were given ‘entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood.‘

Here's the post

So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Anurag seemed to have felt it was directed at him and asked him to take the name. Ranvir stated that his comment did not ‘lack any clarity' and that he was not trying to ‘sling mud’ but only making people aware of their roots.

Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey . If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? https://t.co/3NiuhFrVj7 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from. https://t.co/r4BRBH8Mwo — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

READ: Anil Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Revenge Drama 'AK Vs AK' Also Starring Anurag Kashyap

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap was known for his off-beat films like Black Friday, No Smoking, before he made his first ‘commercial’ film with Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar making his debut. This apart from the fact that he is a staunch critic of the establishment, while Ranvir is often known to praise the government.

Anurag poked him further and accused him of ‘mixing the pain of your past relationship with this debate.’

So let’s talk . Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Ranvir suggested that truth hurt him as he was ‘gutted’ and asked him not to get into the ‘pain' of his past relationship and asked him not to be his shrink (psychiartist)

I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Apart from No Smoking, Ranvir Shorey had starred in Sacred Games season 2 last year, where Anurag was one of the directors.

READ: 'Choked' Fans Reactions: Netizens Are Loving The Latest Anurag Kashyap Piece

READ: Tisca Chopra's Film 'Socha Na Tha': Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, & Others Team Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.