Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About Bollywood's 'abuse Of Power'

Ranvir Shorey recently spoke about the abuse of power in Bollywood. The actor called out certain norms that have been going on in Bollywood. For a while now Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about his opinions on nepotism in Bollywood and several other aspects that restrict outsiders from making it big in Bollywood.

Recently, Shorey took to twitter and shared a tweet where he used Harvey Weinstein as an example to get his point through. The actor ended his tweet by using hashtag Bollywood, thus calling them out for violation and abuse of power in the industry.

Ranvir Shorey calls out Bollywood's abuse of power

Taking to Twitter, Ranvir Shorey wrote that one does not 'need to be Harvey Weinstein' and that there are several other ways in which one could easily abuse power. He then wrote that Bollywood as a system needs to introspect on these aspects. He thus called out certain issues that have been existing in Bollywood. The actor has in the past been quite vocal in calling out nepotism and the power that has been dominant in the industry for a long time.

You don’t have to be a Harvey Weinstein. There are other ways of abusing power and violating people too. Time for the system to introspect. #bollywood — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 19, 2020

In a series of tweets, last month Ranvir Shorey called out the credibility of award shows by putting forth a scenario. The actor mentioned how a star kid goes on to win an award in a very systematic and pre-decided format. He spoke about how a star kid is called on stage to host a show and the category for best actor is played out.

Soon, the audience finds out that the star kid has been nominated for a certain category. Then the presenters of the award arrive who happen to be the parents of the star kid. Thus the star kid wins the award, creating a picture-perfect family moment. Hence Ranvir covered this aspect about award shows through a series of tweets he had made. The actor thus called out the 'systematic function' of the award shows that primarily in some way cater to the star kids. Several actors and prominent personalities have raised their voices and questioned Bollywood several times on the credibility of awards shows and the Nepotism factor that exists in Bollywood.

This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show:



A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be - drumroll please! - the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual.

This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family.

- The End - — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

