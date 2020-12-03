Mamata Banerjee Enters Farmers' Row; Calls TMC Meeting & Threatens State-wide Protest

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for a party meeting on the contentious farm laws that have triggered widespread protests in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, demanding the Centre to withdraw the laws.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata said, “We have called a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday, December 4. We will discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in skyrocketing prices. The central government must withdraw this anti-people law.”

I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 3, 2020

The Bengal CM threatened that if the Centre does not repeal the agriculture bills, she would lead protests throughout the state and the country. She also accused the Modi government of ‘selling away’ everything and called to take back its “ill-conceived privatization policy.”

The GOI is selling everything. You cannot sell Railways, Air India, Coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defence, etc. Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment & privatization policy. We must not allow treasures of our nation to be transformed into BJP party’s personal assets. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 3, 2020

Centre holds talks with agitating Farmer Union leaders

The Union government is in talks with the agitating farmers to address their concerns with regards to the farm bills and to reach a consensus. The third round of discussions between Centre and farmers' representatives ended inconclusively on Tuesday, with the fourth round of deliberations being scheduled for Thursday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked that the discussions happened in an 'amicable' environment and added that the Centre appealed to the farmers to form a small committee, which they decided against. The farmer unions have maintained that the agitation will continue until their demands are met.

Ahead of the fourth round of talks with the farmers protesting against the agriculture sector laws on Thursday, the Centre received the copy of the grievances of the farmers. There may be clause by clause discussion on those specific issues at the Vigyan Bhavan when the farmer leaders will meet the Central ministers.

