Diljit Dosanjh Condemns Kangana Ranaut's Tweet, Asks Her To 'listen To The Proof'

Actor and musician Diljit Dosanjh called out Queen actor Kangana Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest. While Kangana soon deleted her tweet, it did not go down well with several actors and the lady Mahinder Kaur herself. The actor, now also faces a legal notice for her Twitter fiasco.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Welcomes 'addition To The Family' On Occasion Of Sister Rangoli's Birthday

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet:

In the tweet shared by her, Kangana judged the elderly Sikh woman to be Bilkis Bano who previously participated in the Shaheen Bagh protest. Kangana’s, now-deleted tweet, also mentioned that the woman agreed to join the protest for Rs. 100. Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Files Caveat In Supreme Court After HC's Relief In Property Demolition Case

Diljit Dosanjh reacts:

After the mistake was identified, several stars along with Diljit Dosanjh condemned Kangana’s action. Sharing the video of Mahinder Kaur, the singer first paid his respect to the lady. Stating the video as proof, he called out Kangana Ranaut and slammed her action in Punjabi. Read the English translation of Diljit’s caption here:

Respected SARDARNI MAHINDER KAUR JI ðŸ™ðŸ¾

Ah Sunn La Ni @kanganaranaut With Proof

Jo Politics karni an Karo.. Par Saadian Maavan Nu kush v Kehan Ton Phelan Tameez Sikho âœŠðŸ½

Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi Jandi aa.. (Respected SARDARNI MAHINDER KAUR JI, listen to this Kangana Ranaut with Proof. Do whatever politics, but before raising fingers at our mothers, please learn how to behave. A person shouldn’t be this blind. She keeps saying anything)

ALSO READ| 'Kangana Ranaut Blocks Punjabi Singer Himanshi Khurana On Twitter

When Mahinder Kaur learnt what was said about her online, the old woman detailed the hard work that every farmer does on the field. She can be seen stating in the video that every day comes with a different challenge, from collecting water to growing crops, it isn’t an easy job. Another lady, in the video, also asks Kangana to work with them claiming that by the end of the day, they will surely give her money for hard work. The actor also has to deal with a legal notice over the matter. The notice further asks her to make a public apology.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Takes Day Off To Celebrate Rangoli B'day, Thanks Director For Giving Break

(Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.