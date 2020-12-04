Kangana Ranaut Asserts 'I Am With Farmers', After Massive Twitter War On New Farm Laws

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been receiving flak online after her now-deleted tweet related to the farmers' protest, took to Twitter on December 3 and wrote "I am with farmers.'' Kangana stated how she promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause last year. Not only this, Kangana also remarked that she has been vocal about farmers' exploitation and their problems. "Also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill," she tweeted.

In the second tweet, Ranaut wrote that this bill is going to transform the lives of farmers in many ways for better. "I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours, but I am certain the government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold a special place in my heart,'' she added.

It all happened after Kangana Ranaut's Twitter thread about an elderly Sikh woman did not go down well with netizens and several celebrities. In her tweet, she wrote that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi as well. After this, Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut over her tweet on farmers' protests, leading to a Twitter war between the two.

More so, a legal notice has been sent to the actor by a member of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Jasmain Singh Noni, for her tweet, in which she strongly identified an old woman at farmers' protest as Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis dadi. The notice sent by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of Jasmain Singh Noni said Kangana had peddled unverified information.

