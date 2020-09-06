Sanjay Raut Flogs His 'himmat' Under Fire For Ugly Uncouth Cuss against Kangana Ranaut

Sanjay Raut broke his silence on the outrage over his using a shocking, uncivilised and derogatory cuss word for Kangana Ranaut on Sunday. Without taking names, the Shiv Sena highlighted his ‘courage’ and that he had turned the ‘tide of many storms before’. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament ‘warned’ that one should not commit the mistake of ‘judging’ his courage, but offered nothing by way of apology for his horrific language that has no place in public discourse.

READ: Amid Kangana's Row With Shiv Sena, Rekha Sharma Urges Maha DGP To Provide Security To Her

Raut reacts after flak for attack at Kangana

Taking to Twitter, Raut posted an image of his comment that read, ‘Meri himmat ko parakhne ki gustakhi na karna, pehle bhi kai tufano ka rukh mod chuka hu.’ Along with the image, he wrote, ‘Jai Maharashtra’.

Raut’s derogatory term for Kangana became a trending topic on Twitter and has been facing intense flak online, even from celebrities, amid their face-off. Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit, Dia Mirza and many other stars condemned the statement.

READ: Raut's Uncouth Foul-mouthed Cuss At Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

Raut vs Kangana

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana not to return to Mumbai amid the actor’s attack at Mumbai Police over the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The tipping point for Sena was Kangana stating that she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police, but will prefer security from Centre or Himachal Pradesh as she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links. Raut in Sena mouthpiece Saamna, asked her not to return to Mumbai and even suggested that Home Ministry should ‘take action’ against her.

Kangana first hit back by asking if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ with such threats, and then dared to stop her, as she announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9. The Tanu Weds Manu star also hit out at Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for reiterating Raut’s statements, and wrote that they had ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day. Kangana’s comments have received mixed responses with numerous celebrities condemning her Mumbai-PoK reference, more Shiv Sena leaders attacking her, while Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and NCW chief Rekha Sharma sought protection for her.

READ: Congress Leader Wants FIR On Kangana Ranaut For 'Mumbai-PoK' Tweet; Raut Levels Shocker

READ: Sanjay Raut Responds To Kangana, Says 'instead Of Playing Twitter Games, Go To Police'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.