Raut's Uncouth Foul-mouthed Cuss At Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

Sanjay Raut has continued his attack at Kangana Ranaut after his threat to the actor to not to return to Mumbai snowballed into a controversy, though his latest play is beyond abhorrent. The Shiv Sena leader has used an uncivilised, uncouth foul-mouthed derogatory term for the Queen star, with the word becoming a talking point online, and celebrities also condemning the politician for it. Anubhav Sinha expressed his displeasure by stating that it ‘was not done’ to use the term for a woman.

Anubhav Sinha on Sanjay Raut’s attack on Kangana Ranaut

Raut, in a recent interview with a news channel, insulted Kangana and questioned the journalist for supporting her. Responding to the viral video, Anubhav Sinha wrote, “No” and added that calling a woman that was ‘not done’, ‘not cool.’ Anubhav Sinha had earlier got into his own war-of-words with Kangana Ranaut over her claims on Bollywood and drugs, but has called Raut out in this case.

Kangana herself had responded to the latest attack, by claiming that in 2008, the 'movie mafia' had declared her as a 'psycho', and then gave terms like ‘witch’ and ‘stalker’ in 2016, and now a Maharashtra leader had used this term for her, only because she felt unsafe in Mumbai after a murder. The National Award-winner asked where the ‘intolerance debate warriors’ were.

Raut Vs Kangana row

Raut had asked Kangana not to return to Mumbai, amid her attack at Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His comment was sparked by Kangana stating that she did not want protection from Mumbai Police, but would rather prefer security from Himachal Pradesh government or Centre, amid her explosive allegations about alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Sparking a row by asking if Mumbai had now become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’, the actor then dared Shiv Sena to stop her, as she announced that she is returning to Mumbai on September 9. The actor has been at her hometown Manali since the start of the COVID-19 lokcdown. As Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated statements of Raut, Kangana then jibed that they ‘promoted yourself from POK to Taliban’ in just one day.

