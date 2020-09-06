Latest News: NCB Summons Rhea; Raut Slammed For Kangana Abuse; CDS Assures On Security

Rhea Chakraborty decides on NCB's options for her summons

In a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has on Sunday morning summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case whose brother Showik has allegedly confessed to her involvement in relation to the drug cartel link as well.

Raut flogs his 'himmat' under fire for cuss against Kangana

Sanjay Raut broke his silence on the outrage over his using a shocking, uncivilised and derogatory cuss word for Kangana Ranaut on Sunday. Without taking names, the Shiv Sena highlighted his ‘courage’ and that he had turned the ‘tide of many storms before’. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament ‘warned’ that one should not commit the mistake of ‘judging’ his courage, but offered nothing by way of apology for his horrific language that has no place in public discourse.

India's security will be maintained in extended neighbourhood apart from borders: CDS Rawat

Amid the growing volatility on the Line of Actual Control with China and nefarious Pakistan’s regular attempts of intrusion, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday that India's security would not only be maintained on International Border, Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control but also in the strategic space of the "extended neighbourhood" and the "strategic frontier".

Indian Railways will not provide blankets in AC coaches even after COVID-19

Indian Railways announced that it will not provide passengers travelling in AC coaches with blankets and bedsheets even after coronavirus subsides. The Indian Railways Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav said that this decision was taken in order to maintain hygiene during the journey following the COVID-19 pandemic. In March when the coronavirus lockdown was announced, Central and Western railways stopped using curtains and blankets in the AC coaches of all trains in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Japan prepares for Typhoon Haishen

A powerful typhoon is headed for Japan's Okinawa islands, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts on Saturday, September 5. According to reports, weather officials have warned against Typhoon Haishen throughout the week while urging people to be prepared with shelter homes and store adequate supplies.

Greta Thunberg's film premiers at Venice Film Festival

A movie based on 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 4. According to reports, Thunberg allowed film-maker Nathan Grossman to follow her for a year after he met her in 2018 on the first day of her school’s strike. The movie, I am Greta reveals not only the inside story of the pain and risk the teenage activist has put herself through for the climate cause but also her love of breaking into dance and her gift for comedy.

