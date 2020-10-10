Ranvir Shorey Speaks About Public Anger Around Sushant's Death, Says 'they Need Answers'

Ranvir Shorey, who has worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Sonchiriya' (2019), spoke about the nationwide anger around his death. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shorey asserted that the 'anger will only subside if investigating agencies give some answers'.

Shorey said, 'Till answers come from investigating agencies, people should stay quiet and give it little dignity'. But Shorey doesn't believe that can happen with the power of social media these days and says, 'people will rave and rant till they feel they have answers'.

Recalling working with Sushant, Shorey said he was a 'science buff, hard-working and talented bright young man'. Calling his death tragic, Shorey said, 'He was already a big star but he had everything that it takes to be bigger star'.

Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Sushant's Fans In Sri Lanka For Standing United For Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have continued to raise their voice and stand united in the face of adversities that the fight for justice has faced until now. It is now close to four months since the actor passed away but the relentless efforts by his fans in keeping the spirit alive are commendable. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been active on social media in acknowledging and sharing updates from all over the globe where Sushant's fans have shown their support in the campaign for justice.

On Saturday, Shweta shared pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka which displayed the late actor and demanded justice for him with #SushantJusticeNow and #SriLankaUnitedForSSR written on them. She captioned the post, "Thanks Sri Lanka 🇱🇰🙏❤️🙏 #Justice4SushantSinghRajput" as she acknowledged the supporters.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the investigation of the late actor's death has begun in Mumbai and Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). No conclusive reports have been announced by any of the central agencies yet even though there have been unofficial, seemingly malicious, and selective leaks in the past few days. As part of their probe, CBI had consulted a panel of forensic experts at AIIMS, New Delhi to corroborate evidence from Sushant's post-mortem, which had been otherwise conducted on the day of his death at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital in an allegedly hurried and truncated manner.

Pithani took no photos in Sushant's room; took many at funeral & sent someone: Vikas Singh

In Sushant case, Vikas Singh exposes Sudhir Gupta correspondence; threatens to move court

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.