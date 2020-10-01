Rahul Gandhi’s Physics-defying Fall Perplexes The Internet; Netizens Say 'was On Purpose'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s physics-defying fall during a scuffle at the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday has evoked wide reactions on social media.

In a video that has been accessed, evidence of a scrum is indeed visible, and Rahul Gandhi is even seen falling to the ground. However, an aspect of the manner of this fall is interesting to note.

In the aforementioned video, the Wayanad MP can be seen grappling with authorities seemingly intent on not letting him proceed. Amid the pushing and shoving with persons obstructing his path and right in front of the cameras, Rahul Gandhi suddenly falls into a streetside bush at the Yamuna Expressway. If looked at closely, however, question-marks emerge as to the precise physics involved. While it is apparent he is being pushed backwards, the direction of his fall, which is sudden and dramatic, is towards his front and left, which is difficult to explain.

While a police officer can be seen at his front trying to stop him and at his back are Congress workers, there doesn't appear to be any telltale indication of a force considerable enough to explain him being flung in such a fashion.

Reactions:

Super action

Gandhis stopped at Hathras border

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shared pictures of Congress workers hurt in the scuffle with the police. While the Gandhis have pressed on to Hathras proceeding on foot, Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh said, "We have stopped them here as the Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward".

The UP police have arrested Rahul under section 188 - claiming he violated section 144 imposed in the district. The leader argued he wished to proceed on foot alone, but police insisted on arresting him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi and have been taken to a guest house.

The Gandhis' convoy was stopped near the Pari Chowk area in Greater Noida, following which the massive gathering of Congress workers along with the leaders started marching towards Hathras.

