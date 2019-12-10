Rati Agnihotri Birthday Special: Here Are Few Of The Memorable Roles Of The Actress

Rati Agnihotri is an actor who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industry. The actor was a renowned name from the 80s. She has reportedly worked in more than 100 films. The artist was born on December 10, 1960. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of the best character played by her.

Rati Agnihotri best roles

Anita

The character is from Shaukeen. The story revolves around three old men, who set out on a journey to meet women. They come across Anita, a dancer working in a nightclub, and competes for her attention. Directed by Basu Chatterjee, the 1982 released stars Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt, A.K. Hangal, Mithun Chakraborty, Rati Agnihotri, and Gita Siddharth. Rita as Anita received appreciation for her impressive portrayal in this comedy film. The movie was remade in 2014 named The Shaukeens.

(Image source: IMDb)

Geeta

Rati Agnihotri played the character in 1983 released Pasand Apni Apni. The movie stars Ashok Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Utpal Dutt, Rati Agnihotri, Subbiraj, Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Javed Khan and A. K. Hangal. Sandeep Anand, played by Ashok, a wealthy businessman, falls in love with one of his employees, Geeta, played by Rati. When Geeta and her family find out that Sandeep has been lying to them, he is arrested for impersonation. It then raises the question that can Geeta trust him again?

(Image source: IMDb)

Sapna

Rati Agnihotri played the role of Sapna, a North Indian woman, in the 1982 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Kamal Haasan played the role of her love interest Vasu, a Tamil man, and her neighbour. Vasu and Sapna are madly in love but their parents oppose the idea due to cultural differences. Later, they separate the lovers and also create misunderstandings so that the two may never unite. Rati was nominated for her performance in the movie.

(Image source: IMDb)

Sultana

Rati Agnihotri was seen as Sultana in the film Tawaif. Directed by B.R. Chopra the movie also stars Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillion, Ashok Kumar, Deepak Parashar, Asrani and Kader Khan. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Dawood (Rishi) is forced to accept Sultana (Rati), a courtesan, as his wife in spite of being in love with an author, Kaynat (Poonam Dhillion). Dawood must figure out who he truly wants to be with. Rati’s performance was praised by many.

(Image source: IMDb)

