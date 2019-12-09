Best Of Seema Pahwa's Work That Left The Audience Talking About Her Skills

Seema Pahwa has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films in Bollywood. The actor can mostly be seen playing the role of a typical South Indian mother. Here are five roles played by the actor that grabbed the attention of the audience.

Best roles played by Seema Pahwa

1. Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Ankhon Dekhi was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2013. The film revolves around a man who decides to only believe what he sees. The film stars Seema Pahwa as the Amma who is annoyed and fed up of her husband’s new principles. The film also features actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, and Taranjit Kaur. The film was written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film received mixed responses.

2. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a comedy-drama film that released in 2015. The film revolves around a love story between two not-so-similar individuals. The film stars Seema Pahwa as the mother of the female lead character. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanjay Mishra. The film was loved by the audience for its offbeat premise. The film was written and directed by Sharat Katariya.

3. Wazir (2016)

Wazir was an action-drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of the film revolves around the unexpected bonding of a cop and a chess master. The film stars Seema Pahwa as Pammi. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in significant roles. Wazir was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, but her performance was highly lauded.

4. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Bareilly Ki Barfi was a romantic comedy released in the year 2017. The film revolves around the life of a free-spirited girl who comes across a book that changes her life. Seema Pahwa plays the role of a concerned mother in the film. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. It was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film was loved by fans and also earned good ratings from the film critics.

Read Disha Patani Calls Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff Her Favourite Bollywood Action Hero

Also read Christmas 2019: Fashion And Makeup Cues To Take From Bollywood Divas

5. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2019)

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was a romantic comedy released in the year 2017. It is a remake of the 2013 film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The premise of the film revolves around a man who is dealing with erectile dysfunction. Seema Pahwa plays the role of the female lead’s mother in the film. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednerkar, and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles. The film was written and directed by RS Prasanna. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was received well by the audience.

Read Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar, Other Actors Who Are Part Of Rock Bands

Also read Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Disney Movie Survives Tough Competition From Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.