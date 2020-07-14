Ratna Pathak Shah On Plays On OTT: 'Nowhere Close To The Real Experience In Theatres'

Ratna Pathak Shah recently shared her views on the ongoing debate between the OTT platforms and the traditional theatre. The actor spoke about what she feels about the whole OTT platform rise and how it can affect theatre. Ratna Pathak Shah, in an interview with a news portal, mentioned that theatre will always be her first love. However, during current times, she has observed a dent in the theatre space. The actor expressed that she misses performing live in front of an audience and the experience that comes with it in general as well, according to a news portal.

Ratna Pathak Shah shares her views on the rise of OTT platforms

Speaking to a news daily in an interview, Ratna Pathak Shah said that the current times are particularly painful for her. She then affirmed that she is a theatre person thus she loves performing in front of a live audience. She continued to say that she has grown up with that feeling, and hence wants to do it for all her life. Ratna Pathak Shah said that it feels like a shock to have that aspect taken away from an artist. Speaking further about several online releases and the rise of OTT platforms, Ratna Pathak Shah agreed that the medium helped to bring many new people into the business. However, the biggest concern for the actor was that she does not like a play to be viewed online, according to a news portal.

The actor said that the experience of watching a play online is nowhere near the real experience of watching a play live. Having said that, Ratna Pathak Shah admitted that OTT platforms are going to be around for a while. However, she believes that despite the creative freedom on OTT platforms, people would most likely run to the theatres once the situation normalises. The actor even said that people would be happy to go back to theatres after being fed up of watching OTT content for a long time. Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directed film Thappad. The film was originally released in theatres; however, its run was cut short due to the nation-wide lockdown. However, the film made its way into the OTT platform world and impressed audiences with the content it had to offer, according to a news portal.

