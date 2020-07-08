Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'Coolie No.1' To Release In Theatres On New Year?

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 was set to release on May 1, 2020, but it was pushed forward due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, as per reports, the film would have a theatrical release on the New Year day in 2021. Read on to know more details about the story:

Coolie No.1 set for a theatrical release

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, various makers are postponing their Bollywood projects as they are unaware of the reopening of theatres. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 is set for a theatrical release in the coming year. Talking about the high budget movie, he added that the makers had several meetings over the past few weeks. So, everyone unanimously felt that David Dhawan’s 45th venture should hit the big screen. As per reports, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali khan’s Coolie No.1 is a family entertainer that warrants community viewing.

It has also been reported that the idea for the theatrical release of Coolie No. 1 is to 'enter the New Year with laughter'. As per reports, it was also revealed that earlier Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele was eyeing the same date. However, Coolie No. 1 will take over the slot, which was the target then. But everything depended on the on-ground scenario. Although Sooryavanshi and 83 have announced their release dates, there is a possibility of postponement if COVID-19 cases keep increasing in the country. So, right now the release dates are tentative.

As per reports, the information also disclosed that the makers received offers from OTT platforms like Hotstar and Amazon. But filmmaker David Dhawan believed in big-screen release and has a final call in decisions related to the movie. Moreover, the team supported the theatrical release of Coolie No.1. However, the makers have not made any official confirmation about the details regarding the same yet.

About Coolie No.1

Coolie No.1 stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The David Dhawan-directorial is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Previously, the comedy flick was set to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates have been pushed ahead.

