Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Release In Theatres This Diwali? Producer Clarifies

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master has been one of the much-awaited films of 2020. Fans and viewers have been taking to their social media handle to about their anticipation for the film. And to which, recently the film’s producer Xavier Britto has opened up a few details about the film during his interview with a news portal.

During the interview, the producer said that the film, Master, will not directly release on any OTT no matter how long the cinemas take to reopen. He said that because the film has been made on a very huge budget therefore they will release the film directly on the big screen no matter how long they have to wait.

Xavier also said that movie could release this Diwali or maybe even next year’s Pongal. He further added that they will get a clear picture only when things are settled. He also added that he will be also making a call about the release date once the theatre industry gets back to business.

About the film

The film Master is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of the main antagonist. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan. Anirudh Ravichander composed music, and the film's audio tracks were launched at a grand event.

The movie is being bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators. It is also reported that Master will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8, but it didn't happen because of the current pandemic situation. Fans have been waiting for this movie ever since its announcement.

On the work front

As per reports, AR Murugadoss is currently planning the second installment of the much-acclaimed movie, Thupakki. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay will play the role of Jagadeesh, an Indian Army intelligence officer determined to demolish terrorism, just like the prequel film. It is also said that the Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen sharing screen space with the actor in the film. However, there have been no official statements by the makers or the actors on the same.

