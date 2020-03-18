Raveena Tandon Amused By Rising Bidet Prices; Shares A Hilarious Post Online

Raveena Tandon is known for her amusing social media posts where she often mocks things that she finds absurd. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people have started to stock up and hoard sanitary items, including toilet paper. However, with the shortage of toilet paper, people are now trying to find other ways to stay clean. Recently, a news organisation reported that the price of bidets, an alternative to toilet paper, had skyrocketed due to the lack of toilet paper rolls. Raveena Tandon found this news amusing and took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter.

Raveena Tandon hilariously mocks rising bidet prices & lack of toilet papers

Finally . Hard lesson to learn on hygiene though. Lesser pressure on tissue rolls,The lesser the trees get cut. Going back to basics . Long live the lota! 😁😂 https://t.co/b4Yfrtxyt0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 18, 2020

Above is the post that Raveena Tandon shared online after learning about the rising prices of bidets. The actor clipped the article sharing the news and then proceeded to mock the rising prices of bidets. Raveena Tandon hilariously stated that the whole situation was a hard lesson to learn about hygiene. She then added that it lessened the load on tissue rolls, which in turn, reduced the cutting of trees. Finally, Raveena Tandon mocking praised the return to basics and lauded the 'lota'.

With widespread panic over Coronavirus, people have started to buy groceries in bulk. This has lead to a shortage in all basic necessities, including toilet paper and tissue rolls. With the sudden shortage of tissue papers, people in the west have now started to install bidets into their bathrooms. However, bidets have been used in India and other Asian countries for a long time.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is all set to feature in the upcoming Kannada period action film, K.G.F: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon will play the role of Ramika Sen in the film, who will be the fictional prime minister of India in 1981. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and is set to release on October 23, 2020.

