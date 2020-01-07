Raveena Tandon & Others Served Notices To Surrender, Despite Apology Over Comments On Show

Just days after the local police booked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and ace-director Farah Khan, the authorities have served them with a fresh notice for surrendering before the police or the court, despite apologising. A case was registered back on December 25th in Ajnala and previous cases against the trio have been registered in Ferozepur and Ropar. Reportedly, the celebrities allegedly hurt sentiments of the Christian community in a recent broadcast where they are starred together.

A DSP-rank official said the notice was posted on the wall of a factory belonging to Bharti Singh. Notices are to be served to all of them at their residences in Mumbai soon as reported. Though the three had apologised on social media, the community members were not satisfied with it and thus the necessary step has been taken.

Celebrities apologise

Last week, Farah Khan apologised saying, "I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh, and myself.. we do sincerely apologise,". Raveena Tandon too took to Twitter and wrote, "I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt."

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

Ace-comedian Bharti Singh, on the other hand, broke her silence after multiple cases were registered against her, over hurting religious sentiments on a show. The comedian apologised to the Christians offended by the comments that mocked the religious word 'Hallelujah.' Bharti also thanked Cardinal Oswald Gracias, who forgave Raveena and Farah as the duo met him to offer their apology.

