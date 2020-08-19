Raveena Tandon Flaunts Her Jhumka, Says 'Love Digging Out My Old Silver'

Raveena Tandon on Tuesday night shared a series of her selfies and flaunted her jhumka. As seen in the pictures, the actor also wore a light tint of lip shade along with some kohl and flaunted her silver pair of earrings. Through the caption, Raveena Tandon expressed that she loved digging out her old earrings.

Raveena wrote, "Hay re haay mera jhumka! Loving digging out my old silver and getting ready even tho there is no where to go! Just" (sic). As soon as her post was up, a fan wrote, "Your earrings look very beautiful." While another fan called her pretty, a user also wrote, "Awesome earrings." Many dropped hearts and flooded the comments section with love. Check out her photos.

Raveena flaunts her old earrings

On August 17, Raveena Tandon gave a sneak peek into how shooting amid the pandemic looked like. She posted a boomerang along with her hairstylist. In the clip, her hairstylist was covered in PPE, along with gloves and mask. She stood on the chair and posed with Raveena Tandon. By the looks of it, the boomerang and the portrait were clicked in Raveena's vanity.

The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor wrote, "When shooting, the units haven’t looked cuter! The entire crew look like Lil smurfs. love you." A user expressed concern and wrote, "Stay safe Raveena." Whereas, fans dropped endearing comments on her post.

Raveena Tandon's photos

Raveena on the work front

Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. The movie features an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty among others. On July 27, Sanjay Dutt took the internet by storm after he posted the first look poster of KGF Chapter 2.

The poster sees a sword placed on a dark surface, with fire in the backdrop. The caption on the poster read, "Unveiling the brutality." After which, on July 29, he shared his first look from the film. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt looks fierce and bronzed, with various tattoos on his face. Sanjay wrote, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift." The actor unveiled his look on his birthday. However, Raveena's first look poster is not released yet.

