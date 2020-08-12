Raveena Tandon Reminisces Her Janmashtami Celebration Before COVID Began; See Pics

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share her way of celebrating Janmashtami every year. She spoke about the small rituals that they have every year at their home with the kids in charge. She also threw some light on the Shri Krishna temples that she visits on the special occasion while also speaking about how it will not be happening this year. The pictures are being loved by fans as they speak highly of her devotion in the comments section.

Raveena Tandon’s Janmashtami stories

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to post a bunch of throwback pictures and videos from her Janmashtami celebrations since the past few years. In the first few pictures, she has put up pictures from a Shri Krishna temple. She can be seen in the middle of a huge crowd as she prays with the senior members of her family. They can all be seen with bright smiles across their faces while she also speaks to a few people who are there to celebrate Janmashtami.

In the next few pictures, Raveena Tandon has highlighted a family ritual which used to happen at their house when the kids were small. She has posted videos from the celebrations where her children can be seen breaking the Makhand as a part of the tradition which breaks and offers them multiple treats. Their friends can also be seen encouraging them in the background.

In the caption for the post, Raveena Tandon has highlighted how they visited the Shri Krishna temple every year before social distancing was a norm. She has also highlighted that they would make the celebrations fun for their children with a little setup of Dahi handi at home. In the end, Raveena Tandon has hoped for things to fall in place next year so that everyone can celebrate in unison. Have a look at the pictures and videos here.

Raveena Tandon also posted pictures and videos of her daughter Rasha in the process of breaking the Matki. She has called her a little Radhe while also mentioning that she is a Matki chor. Raveena also highlighted with the caption that the auspicious time for the day is between 12:21 am and 1:06 am on August 12. Have a look at the pictures and videos here.

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

