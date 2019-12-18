Yash And Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Release On January 8, 2020?

K.G.F: Chapter 1 was one of the most successful films for 2018. The film was immensely popular among fans and critics. The film was initially released in Kannada and dubbed versions were later released in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film has since then won several awards.

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser to release on January 8, 2020?

According to a news portal, the teaser of the film can be expected on January 8. The makers of the film have decided to release the trailer on January 8, as a birthday gift to Yash. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film as an antagonist by name of Adheera. The makers of the film have confirmed that the first look posters will be released on December 21. The first KGF film also released on the same day.

The story until now revolved around a young boy born in poverty. The film highlighted his struggles and his rise to power. The film was packed with action sequences and many emotional moments along with powerful dialogues. Fans made K.G.F: Chapter 1 one of the biggest blockbusters in 2018 and now they expect the release of the second film. K.G.F: Chapter 2 will mark the debut of Sanjay Dutt in the Kannada industry. The film also stars, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in July 2020. However, the makers of the film haven’t given any official statement regarding the release.

