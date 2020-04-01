The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Raveena Tandon Enraged With China For Allegedly Restarting Its Wildlife Trade

Bollywood News

In a recent post on social media, Raveena Tandon lashed out against China after she found a report that claimed that they had reopened their wildlife markets.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raveena Tandon

It has been reported that the Coronavirus pandemic first originated in Wuhan, China. According to several reports, the disease first infected humans when someone in Wuhan consumed the flesh of a wild animal. For those unaware, China reportedly has an enormous industry that deals with farming and selling of wildlife meat. These wildlife meat markets were reportedly outlawed after the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, recent reports are now claiming that China has once again reopened these wildlife meat markets. Actor Raveena Tandon recently tweeted about this after she was enraged by the reports. She voiced her displeasure on the microblogging site. 

Raveena Tandon lashes out after reports of ongoing wildlife trade in China

Also Read | Coronavirus: Woman who creates India's first testing kit lauded; Aditi, Raveena praise too

Above is the post that Raveena Tandon recently shared on her social media page. In the post, Raveena Tandon shared the news clip that alleged that China was continuing its wildlife meat trade secretly. Raveena Tandon then lashed out against the country in her post, claiming that humans never learn their lessons, no matter what price they had to pay (referring to the Coronavirus outbreak). Several followers agreed with her sentiments in the comments section of the post. 

Also Read | Here's how Russia is managing coronavirus outbreak using authoritarian technology

She further admonished China for their "barbaric practices" of "animal abuse and wildlife crimes". The original post that shared the news, alleged that China was once again selling bats, cats, frogs, dogs and exotic wildlife for consumption. According to the reports, the only difference now was that there was a policeman stopping you from taking pictures. 

Also Read | Fact check: Has Japan found a vaccine for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak?

Also Read | Raveena Tandon posts hilarious pictures, labels them as 'lockdown ke side effects' 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR