Raveena Tandon Enraged With China For Allegedly Restarting Its Wildlife Trade

It has been reported that the Coronavirus pandemic first originated in Wuhan, China. According to several reports, the disease first infected humans when someone in Wuhan consumed the flesh of a wild animal. For those unaware, China reportedly has an enormous industry that deals with farming and selling of wildlife meat. These wildlife meat markets were reportedly outlawed after the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, recent reports are now claiming that China has once again reopened these wildlife meat markets. Actor Raveena Tandon recently tweeted about this after she was enraged by the reports. She voiced her displeasure on the microblogging site.

Raveena Tandon lashes out after reports of ongoing wildlife trade in China

Also Read | Coronavirus: Woman who creates India's first testing kit lauded; Aditi, Raveena praise too

Humans won’t learn their lessons,however hard the sacrifices and price to pay was. Gone back to their barbaric practices . #china worlds worst country for animal abuse and wildlife crime . https://t.co/mrfJElrJ0q — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 30, 2020

Above is the post that Raveena Tandon recently shared on her social media page. In the post, Raveena Tandon shared the news clip that alleged that China was continuing its wildlife meat trade secretly. Raveena Tandon then lashed out against the country in her post, claiming that humans never learn their lessons, no matter what price they had to pay (referring to the Coronavirus outbreak). Several followers agreed with her sentiments in the comments section of the post.

Humans need constant schooling, they just don’t learn there lesson.

I’m guessing humans like punishing themselves — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) March 30, 2020

It's not crime to them, they are just used to. — DK_Boss (@DScurious) March 30, 2020

So true..China will not change their bad habits after SARS in HK they did not and now after #ChineseVirus they won't learn — Royale (@heerohai) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Here's how Russia is managing coronavirus outbreak using authoritarian technology

She further admonished China for their "barbaric practices" of "animal abuse and wildlife crimes". The original post that shared the news, alleged that China was once again selling bats, cats, frogs, dogs and exotic wildlife for consumption. According to the reports, the only difference now was that there was a policeman stopping you from taking pictures.

Also Read | Fact check: Has Japan found a vaccine for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak?

Also Read | Raveena Tandon posts hilarious pictures, labels them as 'lockdown ke side effects'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.