Raveena Tandon Posts Hilarious Pictures, Labels Them As 'lockdown Ke Side Effects'

Raveena Tandon recently posted a few pictures on Instagram which she captioned as side effects of lockdown. The actor posted a few hilarious selfies and fans were delighted to see this post. The actor received many comments about her hair which was the highlight of the post.

Also Read | Is the legendary veteran actor Raveena Tandon Working On Making Her Web Debut With Netflix's Upcoming Thriller Series?

Raveena Tandon posts a series of hilarious pictures on Insta

Also Read | Actor Raveena Tandon Argues On Migrants Behalf Amid Lockdown Exodus; Seeks Government Assistance

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to post rather quirky pictures of herself. The actor posted a series of selfies where she can be seen posing in a surprised manner. Her hair in those pictures was the main focus. The actor herself captioned the pictures as Sar Ke Baal Khade Hona.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Raveena Tandon - Who Rocked The Yellow Saree Look Better?

Also Read | WATCH: Ivanka Trump Posts A Message From Self-quarantine As Coronavirus Grips The US

Fans of the actor were delighted by this gesture and post by Raveena Tandon. They praised her for her sense of humour while some called her beautiful despite the weird hairdo. One fan even went so far as to question her hairdo and compared it to a bird’s nest. Raveena mentioned in the post that this is her condition after hearing about the lockdown and especially when she got the news that schools will be closed as well.

Raveena Tandon hinted at the current lockdown situation India is facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister declared a nationwide lockdown in order to combat against the spread of the COVID-19. Some stars took to social media to spread some fun and cheer by entertaining their fans with such quirky posts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.