Raveena Tandon 'jumps In Joy' As She Crosses 5 Million On Instagram

As Raveena Tandon recently crossed 5 Million followers on Instagram, she showed her happiness through her Instagram. The actor has been one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and posts quirky pictures of her. She makes sure that all her fans get entertained by the posts she shares and keeps them updated about her reel and real life. Let’s take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram and see how she celebrated her crossing the 5 Million mark.

Raveena crosses 5 Million mark

As Raveena Tandon crossed the 5 Million mark, she took to her Instagram and posted this clip of her in which she can be seen in a shimmering blue coloured dress holding a placard in hand. There was a Thank You note written on the placard through which Raveena Tandon thanked all her followers. In the clip, she also gave a thumbs up to all of them and wrote in the caption about how her Instagram family has grown slowly, organically but stronger and surely. She also depicted her happiness by adding hearts, heart-eyed emojis, a cake and champagne bottle symbols in her caption. The outfit designer for the latest Raveena Tandon’s Instagram post was also mentioned in the caption along with the name of her stylists.

As Raveena Tandon’s photos and videos are always loved by her fans, they all took to Instagram to congratulate her for crossing 5 Million and sent all the love to her. They also showered hearts and flower emojis in the comment section to illustrate how much they were thrilled just like the way she was. Have a look at how the fans congratulated Raveena Tandon on Instagram.

As Raveena Tandon was pretty thrilled to cross the 5 Million mark, she also posted this adorable clip in which she can be seen jumping with joy in the snow. In the clip, she can be seen jumping into the snow wearing an all-black attire with glasses. In the caption, she wrote how this was called jumping in joy and sent love to all her fans for the love she received. Her fans were delighted to see Raveena’s clip and took to her comment section to compliment on how lovely she looked in the clip.

