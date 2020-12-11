Raveena Tandon Posts New Pictures On Instagram, Shares Glimpse Of Her Favourite Things

Raveena Tandon is quite active on the social networking site, Instagram and keeps her fans and followers posted with what she has been up to. The popular 90s heartthrob has 4.9 million followers on Instagram and posts her pictures frequently, from her travels to festival celebrations and photos with her daughter. Read on to know about her latest post where she shares what a few of her favourite things are.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram post

The Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned the post, "Books, winter, fireplaces ...these are a few of my favourite things.♥ï¸â„ï¸". Raveena can be seen wearing a grey sweater, paired with black jeans and a pair of black boots. The actor kept her look simple with kohl-lined eyes and a dark lipstick shade. Her selfies and pictures showed her posing alongside a fireplace with the fire burning, and on top of that was a bookshelf. You can see the post here.

In about an hour of posting the pictures, Raveena's post garnered around 20k likes and her fans were quick to bombard her comments section with compliments for the actor. While one fan wrote, "Roma tu cheez badi hai mast mastðŸ’“", another follower commented saying that the picture is really nice. A lot of her followers commented with heart emoticons. You can see some of the comments here.

In the past few weeks, she has shared a couple of behind the scenes pictures and videos on her feed from the set of her upcoming venture. Recently, the actor, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, shared a few videos, in which she was seen enjoying the snowfall. In one video, she was seen wearing a faux fur jacket and twirling around in the snow-covered land. Tandon's recent posts have been all about her having a good time at the hill station.

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the much-anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Apart from this, Raveena will also feature in Soujan Joseph's Alert 24X7, starring Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: Raveena Tandon Official Instagram Account

