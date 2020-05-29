Raveena Tandon Lip Syncs Kishore Kumar & Madhubala's Song 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka'

Raveena Tandon, who keeps sharing amusing videos, recently shared a video in which she is seen singing Kishore Kumar and Madhubala's evergreen number, Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka, from the hit movie, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958). Raveena is seen at her joyful best as she dwells into Madhubala's segments and lip-syncs it gracefully. She captioned the post as, "That era.. that music, the innocence of love ..the eternal beauty and magic of #Madhubalaji and #kishoreda."

Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment Raveena Tandon's post. A user wrote, "So nice." Many simply dropped hearts on the post. Whereas, some fans also penned down the lyrics of Kishore Kumar and Madhubala's song. Check out Raveena Tandon's Instagram post here.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Hunger Day, May 28, the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor joined hands with an initiative started by The Akshaya Patra Foundation, namely, Know Hunger. The foundation has helped in feeding millions of children and their families across India. Raveena showed her support by becoming a part of a special digital show for a leading entertainment channel. Tandon aimed to inspire the Indians all across to help as much as she can.

Raveena talked about the initiative and what she felt about the situation. Tandon said that it broke her heart as she had to learn and accept the fact that there are millions of Indians who are not as privileged as others. She further said that there are people who do not have a family, a house to live in, and not even access to everyday meals.

Raveena shared daughter's throwback pics

Recently, Raveena Tandon shared a slew of her daughter's pictures and reminisced the days when she could spend hours dressing up her little one. She wrote, "Every day a different memory... best times is when you can spend hours dressing up your little ones and it is such fun. and they still haven’t learnt to protest! Once they have a mind of their own, all becomes a distant dream. Now I’m asked a choice only so that it’s rejected and the one I haven’t chosen,is surely worn!! #throwback #little @officialrashathadani." Check out the pictures.

