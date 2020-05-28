Raveena Tandon Takes Up 'Know Hunger' Initiative, Aims To Feed Underprivileged Children

Raveena Tandon has been giving out a helping hand in any possible way she can during the COVID-19 crisis. She is actively involved in helping the underprivileged of society. Her positive posts and messages on social media are also said to be very helpful to those who are feeling low. The actor is now taken another step towards her social work, by taking part in the initiative 'Know Hunger'.

Raveena Tandon feeds the hungry

Raveena Tandon has decided to do something for all those who suffer from hunger on a daily basis, commemorating the occasion of 'World Hunger Day', which is on May 28. The actor has joined hand with an initiative started by The Akshaya Patra Foundation. The initiative is named 'Know Hunger', and it has helped in feeling millions of children and their families across India.

There are many underprivileged children who are not only battling COVID-19 crisis but also the resultant decrease in food availability as the breadwinners of the family are not able to earn. This has led to inadequate nutrition as well. Raveena is showing her support by becoming a part of a special digital show for a leading entertainment channel. Tandon will be one of the esteemed guests in this panel, and she aims to inspire the Indians all across to help as much as they can.

Raveena talked about this initiative and what she feels about the situation. Tandon said that it breaks her heart and she has to learn and accept the fact that there are millions of Indians who are not as privileged as others. She said that there are people who do not have a family, a house to live in, and not even access to everyday meals.

She feels that it is the responsibility of the capable ones to do as much as they can in their capacity. Raveena also shared that she has always believed in supporting those who are in need and she also looks at it as her duty as a citizen of India.

About 'Know Hunger' initiative

The 'Know Hunger No Hunger' initiative by The Akshaya Patra Foundation is to urge everyone to look at causes of hunger beyond the access of food. As per their official website, the initiative will take a holistic approach to eliminate hunger. It will take into consideration factors like education, work opportunities, healthcare, social and gender equality, climate change, natural disasters, epidemics and more such related issues. It will also look at how COVID-19 is resulting in hunger.

